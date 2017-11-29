This American Airlines computer glitch might ruin everyone's Christmas.

When I imagine Christmas being ruined, I envision the Grinch slithering down the chimneys of Whoville and grabbing every Christmas gift and wreath in sight. While that imagine certainly conjures more festive concern, the real threats on Christmas this year is primarily a shoddy traveling algorithm. More specifically, a computer glitch for American Airlines could possibly ruin the holiday for thousands of people.

Basically, the glitch automatically gave all of the American Airlines’ pilots to take their vacations during the week of Christmas. According to Reuters, this means as many as 15,000 December flights currently lack pilot assignments.

In an attempt to solve the problem, American Airlines is offering pilots one-and-a-half times their normal rates to help fill in.

BREAKING: American Airlines says computer glitch allowed all pilots to take vacation over Christmas week. Now union says thousands of flights are in jeopardy of cancellation. Americans says they’re offering 1.5x pay for pilots to fill in and expect to resolve the issue. — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) November 29, 2017

However, a grievance filed by the union against management claims this offer violates restrictions on overtime pay.

Understandably, travelers across the country are concerned about the possible tamper on their Christmas plans.

Shouldn't they already be getting 1.5x for working on a holiday? — Jessica Mauerhan (@JessicaMauerhan) November 29, 2017