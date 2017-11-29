This American Airlines computer glitch might ruin everyone's Christmas.

When I imagine Christmas being ruined, I envision the Grinch slithering down the chimneys of Whoville and grabbing every Christmas gift and wreath in sight. While that imagine certainly conjures more festive concern, the real threats on Christmas this year is primarily a shoddy traveling algorithm. More specifically, a computer glitch for American Airlines could possibly ruin the holiday for thousands of people.
Basically, the glitch automatically gave all of the American Airlines’ pilots to take their vacations during the week of Christmas. According to Reuters, this means as many as 15,000 December flights currently lack pilot assignments.
In an attempt to solve the problem, American Airlines is offering pilots one-and-a-half times their normal rates to help fill in.
However, a grievance filed by the union against management claims this offer violates restrictions on overtime pay.
Understandably, travelers across the country are concerned about the possible tamper on their Christmas plans.
While the fate of Christmas is still partially hanging in the balance, a spokesperson for American Airlines released an updated statement on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the statement, they are planning to avoid all cancelations and thusly, save Christmas:
"We are working diligently to address the issue and expect to avoid cancellations this holiday season. We have reserve pilots to help cover flying in December, and we are paying pilots who pick up certain open trips 150 percent of their hourly rate – as much as we are allowed to pay them per the contract. We will work with the APA to take care of our pilots and ensure we get our customers to where they need to go over the holidays.”
This is a huge relief.
It looks like once more -- Christmas will be save from the clutches of hell.