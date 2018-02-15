Amy Schumer is glowing in her wedding pictures, and so is her famous guest list.

Just in time for Valentines Day, comedian Amy Schumer took the leap and tied the knot with boyfriend (now husband) chef Chris Fischer. The couple held a ceremony on Tuesday, February 13 at a rented house by the ocean (because of course), and the wedding was officiated by comedian and Twitter king John Early.

They look so happy and GLOWING WITH LOVE.

Good for them!

Yup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:53am PST

While the ceremony itself was cozy and personal, the guest list still included some of Schumer and Fischer's closest (famous) friends, including Jennifer Lawrence, Larry David, Judd Apatow, David Spade and Jake Gyllenhall.

Per request of Schumer, guests were forbidden from taking photos at the wedding.

So the few batches of sweet shots on Schumer's Instagram currently serve as the only peep into the festivities.