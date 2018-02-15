Amy Schumer is glowing in her wedding pictures, and so is her famous guest list.

Just in time for Valentines Day, comedian Amy Schumer took the leap and tied the knot with boyfriend (now husband) chef Chris Fischer. The couple held a ceremony on Tuesday, February 13 at a rented house by the ocean (because of course), and the wedding was officiated by comedian and Twitter king John Early.
They look so happy and GLOWING WITH LOVE.
Good for them!
While the ceremony itself was cozy and personal, the guest list still included some of Schumer and Fischer's closest (famous) friends, including Jennifer Lawrence, Larry David, Judd Apatow, David Spade and Jake Gyllenhall.
Per request of Schumer, guests were forbidden from taking photos at the wedding.
So the few batches of sweet shots on Schumer's Instagram currently serve as the only peep into the festivities.
Everyone looks adorable.
Look at how happy they are!
Sometimes we could all use a dose of positive news, yeah?
An anonymous source told US Weekly that the wedding invitations were sent out via text, and the whole ceremony was refreshingly relaxing.
“Most of the guests found out the wedding was happening on Tuesday from a text message sent out by Amy on Sunday. It was like, ‘Hey, this is happening. If you can make it, great. If not, no worries.’ People were in and out all night. It was a gorgeous day. Everyone was having a good time," the source said.
Jennifer Lawrence was clearly living her best life on the dance floor.
Even Larry David cracked a smile, which is very delightfully off-brand.
The pictures speak to the relaxed and loving vibe of the ceremony.
There was even dancing in the moonlight.
This shot is so tender.
Congratulations on your wedding Schumer and Fischer! May it open you up to many years of love.