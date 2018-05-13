Amy Schumer's hilarious SNL sketch about childbirth will make you contract with laughter.

The comedian Amy Schumer hosted for the second time during last night's installment of Saturday Night Live, and the show fittingly gave a lot of nods to Mother's Day.

In "The Day You Were Born" sketch, Schumer appeared in a familiar scene depicting an overjoyed mother receiving breakfast in bed. She is so thankful to have her sweet son bring her toast, and goes on to regale her son with how the day he was born was the best day of her life.

The sketch gets hilariously real when Schumer's kind words to her son become intermitten with actual flashbacks to the pain and horrors of childbirth.

Even Schumer's assurance that "every day since then has gotten better" is contrasted with images of her breast milk spilling, groggy naps on the couch, and her husband taking off to get drinks with the boys.