Amy Schumer just came for men who say #MeToo has made them ‘afraid’ of women.

Rather than responding to the devastating flood of #MeToo stories with empathy and self-reflection, a particularly frustrating subset of men have managed to recenter themselves by expressing how they're now "afraid" to interact with women. Why, you may ask, does this newfound fear exist?! According to these men (many of which have been documented), the current conversation about sexual harrassment, assault, and rape, has sparked a fear of interacting or being alone with women, because apparently treating women like human beings is a "grey area."

Since the #MeToo movement addresses everything from verbal sexual harassment to violent rape, concerned parties have bemoaned how they're now unsure where the lines between talking to women and harassing them is.

The backlash has become so normalized that even men who support #MeToo will spout off jokes and comments about being "afraid" of women or getting accused of inappropriate behavior.

The comedian Amy Schumer penned a succinct response to this mess, and why this response completely misses the point of #MeToo.