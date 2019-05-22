Amy Schumer got mom-shamed for going back to work 'too soon.' She shut it the F down.

Pic from tonight by @hewasfunny I’m back! A post shared by @ amyschumer on May 20, 2019 at 6:59pm PDT And because we can't have nice things, people immediately decided to attack Amy Schumer for *checks notes * doing her job while being a mom. People in the comments section were poppin' off, claiming Schumer was back at work too soon after giving birth. The poor child, I feel sorry for it!

Like, I can still smell your placenta...take a damn break ffs Take some time What's so infuriating about people telling Amy Schumer that she shouldn't be allowed to do her job right after giving birth is that she's being held to a double standard. Fathers often go back to work immediately after their child is born, and we don't see people giving them flack for it. A woman is expected to be the sole caretaker of the baby, and quite frankly, that's sexist. Shcumer and her husband are parents...he can stay home and take care of the baby just as much as she can. Or they could call a babysitter. Or a friend. The point is, women shouldn't be expected to give up their careers for motherhood. That idea is old and based on misogyny, babe.

