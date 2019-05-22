Amy Schumer got mom-shamed for going back to work 'too soon.' She shut it the F down.

Amy Schumer is back! As Schumer explained in her latest comedy special, Growing, she didn't have the easiest pregnancy. The comedian suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, which caused her to have non-stop nausea and vomiting, and landed her in the hospital a number of times during her pregnancy. Because of this, Schumer had to cancel multiple shows on her tour, usually at last minute. For a stand up comedian, canceling shows -- especially on your own tour -- is a nightmare. Schumer was always sure to post her regrets on Instagram, apologizing to her fans for being unable to put on a show for them.
Nevertheless, she persisted! Schumer got through her tough pregnancy, did all of the shows she could, released an hour long comedy special, and gave birth to a beautiful baby boy (named Gene!).
And because she's a high-key super mom, Schumer was back on stage just two weeks after giving birth. On Tuesday, she posted a picture of herself performing stand up at the Comedy Cellar, letting her fans know, "I'm back!"
And because we can't have nice things, people immediately decided to attack Amy Schumer for *checks notes * doing her job while being a mom. People in the comments section were poppin' off, claiming Schumer was back at work too soon after giving birth.
The poor child, I feel sorry for it!
Like, I can still smell your placenta...take a damn break ffs
Take some time
What's so infuriating about people telling Amy Schumer that she shouldn't be allowed to do her job right after giving birth is that she's being held to a double standard. Fathers often go back to work immediately after their child is born, and we don't see people giving them flack for it. A woman is expected to be the sole caretaker of the baby, and quite frankly, that's sexist. Shcumer and her husband are parents...he can stay home and take care of the baby just as much as she can. Or they could call a babysitter. Or a friend. The point is, women shouldn't be expected to give up their careers for motherhood. That idea is old and based on misogyny, babe.
In typical Amy Schumer fashion, the comedian clapped back with a hilarious post, proving she wasn't going to let the haters get her down. She posted a photo of herself pumping, with the caption, "Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night!"
Clearly, Amy will not be putting up with any mommy-shaming BS. You tell 'em, girl.