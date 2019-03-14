Amy Schumer's playful nude pregnancy shoot proves she's not like the other moms, she's a cool mom.

If you're friends with parents on social media it's likely you've encountered some glossy pregnancy photoshoots. You'll see a woman deep in her second trimester rocking a flowing gown, or maybe just a bra, surrounded by fog, flowers, or some ethereal representation of the cycle of life.

If the husband or partner is included, they'll likely be cupping the woman's stomach with sensual and tender pride, and the comments will quickly fill up with congratulations and awe at the beautiful spectacle of a new life.

Of course, we all know those photoshoots are deeply curated, and don't represent the often painful and long-suffering realities of growing a baby in your stomach. Even the smoothest pregnancies involve some adjusting and discomfort.

So, in a truly on-brand move, comedian Amy Schumer opted for a more playful pregnancy shoot.

The series with photographer Heather Sten is featured in an article in The New York Times, and shows Schumer topless, playing with moss in the rain and chasing ducks.