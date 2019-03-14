Amy Schumer's playful nude pregnancy shoot proves she's not like the other moms, she's a cool mom.

If you're friends with parents on social media it's likely you've encountered some glossy pregnancy photoshoots. You'll see a woman deep in her second trimester rocking a flowing gown, or maybe just a bra, surrounded by fog, flowers, or some ethereal representation of the cycle of life.
If the husband or partner is included, they'll likely be cupping the woman's stomach with sensual and tender pride, and the comments will quickly fill up with congratulations and awe at the beautiful spectacle of a new life.
Of course, we all know those photoshoots are deeply curated, and don't represent the often painful and long-suffering realities of growing a baby in your stomach. Even the smoothest pregnancies involve some adjusting and discomfort.
So, in a truly on-brand move, comedian Amy Schumer opted for a more playful pregnancy shoot.
The series with photographer Heather Sten is featured in an article in The New York Times, and shows Schumer topless, playing with moss in the rain and chasing ducks.
The pictures are simultaneously beautiful and feel a lot more authentic in nature than other shoots, because the poses are candid and play with uncontrollable elements like the weather.
On top of showing Schumer untethered by overly curated poses, the shoot also showcases the lush greenery of New Orleans.
Even before this profile and photoshoot, Schumer has already been hamming it up about her pregnancy online. Which makes sense, what even is the point of growing a whole human being inside your body if you can't leverage it for jokes?!
In fact, even the promo for her upcoming Netflix special utilizes her pregnancy for laughs.
At this point, it seems safe to say there will likely be more photoshoots playing with pregnancy. And if not, there's going to be a whole special full of joke opportunities.