Amy Schumer flawlessly shut down a troll who photoshopped her face to be 'insta ready.'

Photoshop can be a fun tool when you're looking to build absurd fantasy scenarios, create art work, or freshen up a personal photo. But sadly, excessive photo-shopping also translates into another way to make women feel bad about their natural bodies.

Sadly, for women in the public eye, the decision to present unphotoshopped versions of themselves is often an ongoing battle. Everyone from photographers to magazine editors to obsessive fans feel it's their right to tweak a famous woman's body, which proves exactly why the practice is toxic.

While the comedian Amy Schumer has been outspoken about embracing her body the way it is, the internet is sadly still full of people poisoned by unrealistic beauty standards. Because of this, Schumer remains vigilante about speaking up against these toxic attitudes.

So, when an Instagram account posted a side-by-side of Schumer photoshopped to be "insta ready" she did not shy from calling it out.