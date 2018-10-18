Amy Schumer photobombed a couple's engagement photos. Everyone's jealous.

The best kind of photobombs are from celebrities!

An adorable couple was in central park for their engagement photo shoot when Amy Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, decided to have a little fun.

Here's the couple, Jillian Georgio and Greg Hayes:

They've been together for seven years and plan to get married on October 5th, 2019.

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer were married in a surprise, star-studded ceremony in February.

They're also incredibly adorable: