Amy Schumer photobombed a couple's engagement photos. Everyone's jealous.

The best kind of photobombs are from celebrities!
An adorable couple was in central park for their engagement photo shoot when Amy Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, decided to have a little fun.
Here's the couple, Jillian Georgio and Greg Hayes:
They've been together for seven years and plan to get married on October 5th, 2019.
Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer were married in a surprise, star-studded ceremony in February.
They're also incredibly adorable:
Chris and Amy were having a relaxing stroll through the park:
When Jillian told Buzzfeed:
"We were in Central Park in the middle of a photo and someone asked us if it was an engagement shoot and if they could join in," Jillian told BuzzFeed. "We had our backs turned to them and had no idea who it was until we turned around and obviously said yes."
Yes, duh! She continued:
"They were going for a walk and were so incredibly sweet. Amy suggested the picture and decided she and Chris should mimic the pose Greg and I were in."
Good thing they interrupted, because the results are fabulous:
Unfortunately though, Jillian and Greg only snapped one pic of the magical photobomb because the photographer was too far away to recognize Amy Schumer. But, according to Jillian, "He thought it was hilarious when we told him after who it was."
That's not all, though. After the photo, Amy offered some marital wisdom to the couple:
"She told us marriage was awesome and wished us all the best."
Amy has a history of photobombing couples as she stepped in on a wedding in Australia and another central park shoot in 2015. Amy, you have my full permission to photobomb me whenever you desire. Congratulations to Jillian and Greg!