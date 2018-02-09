Amy Schumer’s new movie is already causing fights and not just because it stars her.

So the new Amy Schumer movie is about a woman who is half an inch from being conventionally Hollywood attractive (but rest-of-the-world attractive) who thinks she's rest-of-the-world-attractive? I have never been more confused in my life. — Sofie Hagen (@SofieHagen) February 9, 2018

961965301716979713On Thursday morning, comedian Amy Schumer premiered the trailer for her new upcoming movie I Feel Pretty on The Ellen Degeneres Show, and the clip has already sparked online fights.

The film itself centers around protagonist Schumer, who hits her head during a SoulCycle class only to wake up convinced she is the most beautiful woman in all of the land.

"Modeling is an option for me. It’s not who I am," Schumer earnestly tells Naomi Campbell at one point in the trailer.

Change everything, without changing anything. Watch the trailer for my new comedy, I Feel Pretty – coming soon to theaters. #FeelPretty pic.twitter.com/TITRYJSGc4 — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) February 8, 2018

While the movie is set up as a comedy that playfully critiques oppressive beauty standards, several people online took issue with Schumer's approach.

The day I feel like I can relate to a white, upper-class, cis, straight white woman about feeling unwanted by society just because she's MAYBE 170 pounds is the day the entire structure of our society is rearranged AND I've received reparations. https://t.co/EFhER6D7gA — I am their fury. (@OhDionne) February 8, 2018



:/