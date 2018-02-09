Amy Schumer’s new movie is already causing fights and not just because it stars her.

961965301716979713On Thursday morning, comedian Amy Schumer premiered the trailer for her new upcoming movie I Feel Pretty on The Ellen Degeneres Show, and the clip has already sparked online fights.
The film itself centers around protagonist Schumer, who hits her head during a SoulCycle class only to wake up convinced she is the most beautiful woman in all of the land.
"Modeling is an option for me. It’s not who I am," Schumer earnestly tells Naomi Campbell at one point in the trailer.
While the movie is set up as a comedy that playfully critiques oppressive beauty standards, several people online took issue with Schumer's approach.
:/
The way in which Schumer's character is framed as a punchline for exhibiting confidence is one of the main critiques. The trailer positions Schumer as absurd for feeling good about herself, which, given her privileged place among women in society (white, cis, able-bodied, straight, femme), doesn't feel right.
However, other people appreciated and identified with the trailer and look forward to seeing how I Feel Pretty plays out.
I Feel Pretty is slated to hit theaters on June 29, at which point you can figure out how YOU feel about it all.
