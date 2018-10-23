Amy Schumer’s pregnancy announcement could not be more on-brand.

Amy Schumer has fully out-Schumer'd herself.
While celebrities usually have unique ways of announcing their pregnancies...
Amy's announcement definitely takes the cake for 2018. With the help of her journalist friend, Jessica Yellin, and Yellin's #NewsNotNoise campaign, Amy used her fame and her hot celebrity gossip to inspire people to vote in the midterm election on Tuesday, November 6th.
Schumer directed her instagram followers to Yellin's profile, promising a big announcement with a photo-shopped image of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Then, at the bottom of a list of candidates that Schumer and Yellin endorse, there was the exciting news.
Twitter users were quick to connect Schumer's tactic to others using celebrity clickbait as a way to lure people into voting.
While others just congratulated her on her news and her method:
Rumors have been circulating about Schumer's pregnancy since her surprise wedding to Chris Fischer in February.
Unlike Taylor Swift, Amy Schumer has never kept her political beliefs quiet. She was even arrested (while pregnant, as we know now) while marching at a protest against Brett Kavanaugh, the beer-guzzling frat boy sexual deviant of our Supreme Court. She actively spoke out against guns after a fatal shooting at a screening of her movie, "Trainwreck," and she recently supported transgender rights after President Trump's memo, which could potentially force a strict gender binary and invalidate the transgender identity.
For more information on the 2018 midterm elections, Yellin's intagram is a great resource.
Congratulations, Amy! Here's hoping the royal baby and the royal baby of comedy will be bffs.