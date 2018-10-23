Amy Schumer’s pregnancy announcement could not be more on-brand.

Amy Schumer has fully out-Schumer'd herself.

While celebrities usually have unique ways of announcing their pregnancies...

Amy's announcement definitely takes the cake for 2018. With the help of her journalist friend, Jessica Yellin, and Yellin's #NewsNotNoise campaign, Amy used her fame and her hot celebrity gossip to inspire people to vote in the midterm election on Tuesday, November 6th.

Schumer directed her instagram followers to Yellin's profile, promising a big announcement with a photo-shopped image of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.