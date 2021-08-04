Andrew Cuomo releases slideshow of him kissing strangers to fight harassment claims.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been hit with a new crop of sexual harassment allegations, and he's apparently fighting fire with fire — by releasing a slideshow that shows him kissing and touching random people from all walks of life. Interesting approach!

A probe showed Cuomo had engaged in "unwanted groping, kissing, hugging and making inappropriate comments," New York Attorney Letita James said, according to the New York Post. She added, “These interviews and pieces of evidence revealed a deeply disturbing yet clear picture: Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees in violation of federal and state laws."

Many members of Cuomo's own party, including President Joe Biden, have called for him to resign. But Cuomo seems determined to go down swinging — er, kissing and hugging.

The governor decided to address the allegations last night with a video that his office posted on Twitter. In it, he talks about how he's an affectionate person who touches and kisses "everyone. Black and white, young and old, straight and LGBTQ, powerful people, friends, strangers, people who I meet on the street."