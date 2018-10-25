Florida Dem's viral takedown of his racist opponent is so satisfying, you'll almost like Florida.

Of all the states in the Union, the state of Florida is the most frequent punching bag for its gator-infested swamps and bonkers Florida Man headlines.

Tallahassee mayor and Democratic candidate for governor Andrew Gillum delivered an answer so good and so cutting when asked about his opponent's ties to racist groups that it single-handedly redeemed the state.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis has a history of spreading racist and Islamophobic conspiracy theories, using hate crime-adjacent language to describe Gillum, and speaking at white supremacist conferences.

Gillum did not hold back.

As my grandmother used to say — a hit dog will holler. pic.twitter.com/kC34Ldd0is — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) October 25, 2018

“My grandmother used to say, 'A hit dog will holler,' and it hollered through this room," Gillum said, likely lulling DeSantis into a false sense of security because Gillum brought up his grandma. "Mr. DeSantis has spoken. First of all, he’s got neo-Nazis helping him out in this state. He has spoken at racist conferences. He accepted a contribution and would not return it from a someone who referred to the former president of the United States as a Muslim n—–. When asked to return that money, he said no. He’s using that money to now fund negative ads. Now, I’m not calling Mr. DeSantis a racist. I’m simply saying the racists believe he’s a racist."