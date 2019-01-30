Fyre fest producer Andy King’s response to viral blowjob memes actually didn’t suck.

Advertising

If you haven't cozied up with a hot beverage to watch the Fyre Fest documentaries on Hulu and Netflix, you're truly missing out. While both give viewers a different entry point into the fraudulent failed luxury music festival, both of them equally show how deep the mess was. In one of the most pinnacle moments from Netflix's Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, Fyre producer Andy King shared how the founder Billy McFarland asked if he'd give a blowjob to a man at customs in exchange for the release of clean drinking water. In case you missed it, here’s the gay plot twist of Andy King in the Netflix Fyre Festival doc: pic.twitter.com/2pG9MkddYp — Mario (@mtehuitz) January 20, 2019 Being a true team player, King went to customs fully prepared to give a blowjob in exchange for Evian. Luckily for him, and everyone else who needed water, his blowjob services were not required. Job Interviewer:

Explain a time where you encountered a problem, and describe how you solved it.

Andy King: pic.twitter.com/tItvZKUIKv — Hadley DeQuillettes (@hadley_riann) January 27, 2019 Love Game (ft. Andy King) — Lady Gaga pic.twitter.com/qtYPOR2HOp — messy old asian (@tribranchvo) January 27, 2019

Advertising

While he didn't end up performing the ultimate act in exchange for water, his stand out moment in the documentary immediately turned him into a viral meme. I’ve given FYRE FESTIVAL much of my time today but this scene TOOK ME OUT!!! #TakeOneForTheTeam pic.twitter.com/uCeiYbTrRA — Machine Gun Trellie (@GoGoGadgetDojo) January 21, 2019 Just when you thought the Fyre memes were done... pic.twitter.com/pQFFrq9M6k — Anthony Borthwick (@dirtypawsNJ) January 28, 2019 The best Andy King, Evian related memes from Fyre Fest. #fyrefraud pic.twitter.com/jJVXNWF6UT — Anthony Borthwick (@dirtypawsNJ) January 24, 2019

Advertising

Fyre memes are my new favorite thing. pic.twitter.com/l0la8s6FHI — Whitney (@MsHeartCookie) January 25, 2019 King has been deemed the ultimate team player, and the ride or die friend that you need in your circle. People please watch the fyre festival documentary on Netflix. I need more friends to laugh at memes with me. pic.twitter.com/uahMZaMot1 — Morgann (@shmorg7) January 22, 2019 Where were you when Andy King was ready to suck some dick for some evian? https://t.co/jmVBt69y4R — alhi (@phagnificent) January 20, 2019 Love Game (ft. Andy King) — Lady Gaga pic.twitter.com/qtYPOR2HOp — messy old asian (@tribranchvo) January 27, 2019

Advertising

After reaching viral meme fame, King was interviewed by Netflix on Tuesday about the documentary. He revealed that he doesn't personally have social media, so a friend had to tip him off about the memes. Andy King has seen all of your FYRE Fest memes — and he loves them! pic.twitter.com/mCNgDoHpjW — Netflix US (@netflix) January 29, 2019 While he has a sense of humor about it, he laughed and shared that he doesn't want to be known as the Blowjob King forever. However, he plans to leverage this fifteen minutes of fame to funnel aid back towards the Bahamian workers who got screwed over by McFarland.

Advertising

We love Andy King! #FyreFestivalNetflix pic.twitter.com/s5IRleHiId — Jessica Noah Morgan (@jnoahmorgan) January 29, 2019 Last week, over $200,000 was raised for the Bahamian caterer Maryann Rolle who was stiffed on payment, and paid her staff out of her savings. Now, King is funneling his meme-fueled attention towards a new GoFundMe dedicated to paying back the Bahamian construction workers, which has a goal of $400,000. Yooo... Andy King started the two GoFundMe campaigns to help pay back Maryann and the rest of the workers from Fyre Fest?



That's dope pic.twitter.com/H8sqUbbIMo — ΜΔҜ€ IŦ ΜΔҜ€ Ş€ŇŞ€ (@MrRandyWATTsun) January 30, 2019 While this is definitely the best possible use of his new found platform, it's still notable that King and the other well-off producers of the festival are putting the financial onus back on the public. Instead of pooling their money, the GoFundMes largely rely on the kindness of all of us who have seen the documentary. Still, it's crucial the Bahamian workers get paid, regardless of how.

Advertising

Ok but how much of his own money did this iconic blow job king contribute to either gofundme — milegend (@milegend) January 29, 2019 It bothers me that other people have to clean up their mess while some of these dudes enjoy their usual globe trotting life — milegend (@milegend) January 29, 2019 He’s funny but....starting a Go Fund Me asking other people for money to pay back the damage you caused is not actually doing something. And saying your business is based on positive social and environmental impact?! But you were down to be part of Fyre in the first place?? — Bree Cherie (@breecherie) January 29, 2019 Thank you!! First comment I saw that points out the fact he’s asking other people to pay his and Fyre’s debt! — lady*bitcoin (@kymmer7691) January 30, 2019

Advertising

If Warhol was alive, he'd build an entire show around King's truly bizarre fifteen minutes of fame. This is truly the stuff of modern art.