Fyre fest producer Andy King’s response to viral blowjob memes actually didn’t suck.

If you haven't cozied up with a hot beverage to watch the Fyre Fest documentaries on Hulu and Netflix, you're truly missing out. While both give viewers a different entry point into the fraudulent failed luxury music festival, both of them equally show how deep the mess was.
In one of the most pinnacle moments from Netflix's Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, Fyre producer Andy King shared how the founder Billy McFarland asked if he'd give a blowjob to a man at customs in exchange for the release of clean drinking water.
Being a true team player, King went to customs fully prepared to give a blowjob in exchange for Evian. Luckily for him, and everyone else who needed water, his blowjob services were not required.
While he didn't end up performing the ultimate act in exchange for water, his stand out moment in the documentary immediately turned him into a viral meme.
King has been deemed the ultimate team player, and the ride or die friend that you need in your circle.
After reaching viral meme fame, King was interviewed by Netflix on Tuesday about the documentary. He revealed that he doesn't personally have social media, so a friend had to tip him off about the memes.
While he has a sense of humor about it, he laughed and shared that he doesn't want to be known as the Blowjob King forever. However, he plans to leverage this fifteen minutes of fame to funnel aid back towards the Bahamian workers who got screwed over by McFarland.
Last week, over $200,000 was raised for the Bahamian caterer Maryann Rolle who was stiffed on payment, and paid her staff out of her savings. Now, King is funneling his meme-fueled attention towards a new GoFundMe dedicated to paying back the Bahamian construction workers, which has a goal of $400,000.
While this is definitely the best possible use of his new found platform, it's still notable that King and the other well-off producers of the festival are putting the financial onus back on the public. Instead of pooling their money, the GoFundMes largely rely on the kindness of all of us who have seen the documentary. Still, it's crucial the Bahamian workers get paid, regardless of how.
If Warhol was alive, he'd build an entire show around King's truly bizarre fifteen minutes of fame. This is truly the stuff of modern art.