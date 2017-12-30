Photoshopping robot Trump into White House photos is the meme that keeps on giving.

In the beginning, there was only the flesh and blood Trump, and he was terrifying enough in his presidential incompetence and overall lack of empathy for his fellow human beings. And then, the presidential situation got (somehow) creepier when the animatronic Trump arrived at Disney's "Hall of Presidents"and immediately terrified the internet with dystopian visions of a draconian robot overlord.

Fittingly, robot Trump's short lifespan has quickly jumped deep into the waters of controversy and blow back. Just after Christmas, an audience chanted 'lock him up' during one of animatronic Trump's speeches. People on Twitter have also concocted theories about why Trump's robot model looks so much unlike him (spoiler: it involves the expectation that Hillary would win).

And now, the brilliant Twitter user Born Miserable has photoshopped animatronic Trump into official photos, giving us the most bountiful meme material.

I replaced .@realDonaldTrump with his Disney animatronic figure and honestly, it's an improvement pic.twitter.com/o0G12K22bH — Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) December 29, 2017

Once he posted his original tweet full of photoshopped art, the requests started rolling.