Ann Coulter out-Coulters herself with bigoted rant against everybody. No one is here for it.

Conservatives are losing their absolute sh*t about the incoming Democratic House Majority, freaking out about every Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweet and over the fact that there will be Muslim women serving alongside their beloved bigots.

While a lot of Republicans insist that their disdain for Democrats comes down to disagreements on policy, Fox News pundit and Pair of Pantyhose Filled With Bees Ann Coulter isn't even pretending not to be a bigot anymore.

Tuesday night on Laura Ingraham's show, Coulter described what she sees as the Democratic coalition, and it's offensive to almost everybody!

On Ingraham's Fox News show, Ann Coulter describes her version of the Dem party



"I mean you have the Muslims and the Jews and the various exotic sexual groups and the black church ladies with the college queers ... you must hate white men. It's the one thing they have in common" pic.twitter.com/xGWe0wH2uP — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) December 12, 2018

Coulter wants you to be afraid of:

Muslims

Jews

"Exotic sexual groups" (sounds hot)

Black church ladies

College queers (nice!)

...because these "others" are allegedly united in their absolute hatred for white men, because the world is a zero-sum game. Other groups existing is inherently threatening to white dudes, and you should be suspicious of everyone who doesn't look and act exactly like Mike Pence!