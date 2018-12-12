Ann Coulter out-Coulters herself with bigoted rant against everybody. No one is here for it.

Conservatives are losing their absolute sh*t about the incoming Democratic House Majority, freaking out about every Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweet and over the fact that there will be Muslim women serving alongside their beloved bigots.
While a lot of Republicans insist that their disdain for Democrats comes down to disagreements on policy, Fox News pundit and Pair of Pantyhose Filled With Bees Ann Coulter isn't even pretending not to be a bigot anymore.
Tuesday night on Laura Ingraham's show, Coulter described what she sees as the Democratic coalition, and it's offensive to almost everybody!
Coulter wants you to be afraid of:
- Muslims
- Jews
- "Exotic sexual groups" (sounds hot)
- Black church ladies
- College queers (nice!)
...because these "others" are allegedly united in their absolute hatred for white men, because the world is a zero-sum game. Other groups existing is inherently threatening to white dudes, and you should be suspicious of everyone who doesn't look and act exactly like Mike Pence!
Ann Coulter started trending on Twitter, because it is truly terrifying that this straight-up hatemongering is allowed on TV, and is currently poisoning your grandparents' brains.
Some people are insisting that people of all different backgrounds can get along without some insidious anti-white agenda.
Coulter is doubling down on her thesis, and throwing in some slurs for some extra attention.
The replies are fun, though.
They have one important thing in common and it was expressed on election day when they got 9 million more votes than Republicans.— Tresh Terlmustch (@owklow) December 12, 2018
December 12, 2018
It's called a coalition. We can't all preach to white braindead octogenarians who are uncomfortable around anyone who is even slightly different.— Ryan_McTague (@RyanMcTague3) December 12, 2018
Thank you for representing the Republican party as the worst form of human that could possibly exist.— The Narrator (@Mattersauce) December 12, 2018
If only spreading hate wasn't so lucrative.