Ann Coulter has racist meltdown on Twitter after learning that ICE is a fan.

Ann Coulter is having a racist meltdown after Media Matters investigative reporter Eric Hananoki reported that an ICE senior adviser loves her racist meltdowns.

ICE senior adviser Jon Feere is an Ann Coulter superfan who frequently promoted and quoted her columns containing bigotry against immigrants. https://t.co/OXoF3J0uuK — Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) February 7, 2019

Hananoki reports:

Before joining U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as a senior official, Jon Feere repeatedly praised Ann Coulter and promoted her bigoted columns against immigrants. In those pieces, Coulter asked, "What's the upside of admitting 250,000 poor, culturally backward, non-English-speaking Muslims every year?"; said, "We want remarkable Americans, not immigrants whose selling point is: 'hasn't blown anything up yet'"; and told "angry Muslims" criticizing "anti-Muslim bigotry in the U.S." to go live in "low-rent mud huts" overseas.

Racist Ann Coulter, whose whole career is being racist, doesn't appreciate being called racist. Coulter is insulted that Hananoki pointed out that her racist columns are being implemented as racist policies by a racist agency, so she decided to attack Hananoki for being Asian.

If you're on Twitter, here's the link to report them as harassment.

Would encourage folks to go to Ann Coulter's feed & report the tweets in her racist meltdown targeting @ehananoki pic.twitter.com/wwaH6nxTMQ — jordan (@JordanUhl) February 7, 2019

Hananoki updated his article to reflect her reaction.