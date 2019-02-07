Ann Coulter has racist meltdown on Twitter after learning that ICE is a fan.

Ann Coulter is having a racist meltdown after Media Matters investigative reporter Eric Hananoki reported that an ICE senior adviser loves her racist meltdowns.
Hananoki reports:
Before joining U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as a senior official, Jon Feere repeatedly praised Ann Coulter and promoted her bigoted columns against immigrants. In those pieces, Coulter asked, "What's the upside of admitting 250,000 poor, culturally backward, non-English-speaking Muslims every year?"; said, "We want remarkable Americans, not immigrants whose selling point is: 'hasn't blown anything up yet'"; and told "angry Muslims" criticizing "anti-Muslim bigotry in the U.S." to go live in "low-rent mud huts" overseas.
Racist Ann Coulter, whose whole career is being racist, doesn't appreciate being called racist. Coulter is insulted that Hananoki pointed out that her racist columns are being implemented as racist policies by a racist agency, so she decided to attack Hananoki for being Asian.
Hananoki updated his article to reflect her reaction.
Weird Thursday: "Update (2/7/19): Ann Coulter responded to this piece on Twitter by repeatedly attacking me for being Asian." https://t.co/OXoF3J0uuK— Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) February 7, 2019
When Hanonoki's colleague Matthew Gertz called the racist meltdown a racist meltdown, she signaled to her fans (in and out of ICE) that he's Jewish...
...and they got the message loud and clear.
Gertz's father does not work in the hedge fund industry, but all Jews must be in finance, right?
(The Jew writing this post is EXTREMELY not in finance and is just a humble blogger.)
For some reason, Coulter believes that only black people can call out racism, tweeting that it's awful for "Asians and Jews" to do so.
I hate to spread this stuff—because it's terrible for the world—but it's important to know what nonsense this beehive of a person is telling the president and his fans.
Coulter's angle is that civil rights and immigrant's rights are somehow mutually exclusive, trying to pit groups against each other even though attacking minorities is her job.
She also thinks that civil rights are only for descendants of slaves, which is straight-up insane.
Needless to say, take Coulter's newfound passion for the black community's "special place in this country" to try and whip up rage against immigrants with an ENTIRE MOUNTAIN of salt.
Coulter is a racist nutcase and should be treated as such.