Anna Faris' response to Chris Pratt's engagement made everyone love her even more.

The world collectively trembled the day that Chris Pratt and Anna Faris got divorced. While the divorce itself was amicable, both parties have moved on quickly, and they're still maturely co-parenting their son Jack, many fans haven't moved on as quickly as the former couple has.

Regardless of whether the rest of us are prepared or not, life moves on for our favorite ex lovers.

Anna Faris has been dating cinematographer Michael Barrett for a few months, and Chris Pratt just got engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger. You read that right, Star-Lord is now engaged to the Terminator's super Christian daughter. The world may be a terrifying place, but it's galaxies away from being boring.

Naturally, the news of Pratt's engagement has drawn many eyes towards Faris. We just want to make sure she's okay! And yes, some of us would fully support her roasting him for leaving her fabulous comedic presence for a God-soaked union with a 29-year-old.

However, Faris is not here to be petty like the rest of us, and during a recent episode of her podcast Anna Faris is Unqualified, the actress shared her full feelings about the engagement.