Anna Kendrick roasts Ryan Reynolds after beating him at the Teen Choice Awards.

Tensions at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards were HIGH when it came time to announce the winner of Twitter Personality.

Both Anna Kendrick and Ryan Reynolds were rightfully nominated, but only one could take home the giant surfboard and the ultimate bragging rights.

When the drum rolls finally ceased, and the moment of truth was upon all of us, it was announced that Kendrick won the prize.

Fittingly, Kendrick channeled the gloating spirit of anyone in playful competition with a colleague, she used her acceptance speech as a chance to blast Reynolds.

After talking about how much she loved being part of the Pitch Perfect movies, Kendrick wasted no time in singling out the Deadpool actor.

"I know that Ryan Reynolds was nominated, so in your face, Ryan," she said, before adding, "stay in your lane."