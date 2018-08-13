Anna Kendrick roasts Ryan Reynolds after beating him at the Teen Choice Awards.

Tensions at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards were HIGH when it came time to announce the winner of Twitter Personality.
Both Anna Kendrick and Ryan Reynolds were rightfully nominated, but only one could take home the giant surfboard and the ultimate bragging rights.
When the drum rolls finally ceased, and the moment of truth was upon all of us, it was announced that Kendrick won the prize.
Fittingly, Kendrick channeled the gloating spirit of anyone in playful competition with a colleague, she used her acceptance speech as a chance to blast Reynolds.
After talking about how much she loved being part of the Pitch Perfect movies, Kendrick wasted no time in singling out the Deadpool actor.
"I know that Ryan Reynolds was nominated, so in your face, Ryan," she said, before adding, "stay in your lane."
In case you missed it, this isn't the first time the two have been directly compared for their banter and charm.
While promoting her upcoming film with Kendrick, A Simple Favor, Blake Lively took the opportunity to roast Reynolds.
"Anna Kendrick is the hotter, female version of my husband...so, would it really count as cheating?" Lively wrote.
Kendrick was quick to chime in with her approval, "So glad we're finally taking this public. I let Ryan have Deadpool, he can give me this."
Naturally, Reynolds had to end the exchange with his two cents, supporting the hypothetical affair.
"The most ambitious crossover event in history. I'll miss you both. Tell my story," Reynolds wrote.
With Kendrick's new Teen Choice Awards win for Twitter Personality, it seems the competition between them will remain fierce.
We're still waiting on Reynolds' response to her speech, I have a feeling there's something brewing on Twitter.