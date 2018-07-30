People are calling out Anne Hathaway for the problem with her post about white privilege.

On July 22nd, 18-year-old Nia Wilson was stabbed to death at a BART station in Oakland by an angry white man. Since her tragic murder, several celebrities and activists have spoken about the ways racism and sexism tie into her death, and the actress Anne Hathaway was one of them.

In a recent Instagram post, Hathaway wrote about how white privilege blinds many from being able to recognize the dangerous forces of racism present in everyday life.

"The murder of Nia Wilson- may she rest in the power and peace she was denied here- is unspeakable AND MUST NOT be met with silence. She is not a hash tag; she was a black woman and she was murdered in cold blood by a white man," Hathaway wrote.



She continued by encouraging other white people to open their eyes and wake up.