People are calling out Anne Hathaway for the problem with her post about white privilege.

On July 22nd, 18-year-old Nia Wilson was stabbed to death at a BART station in Oakland by an angry white man. Since her tragic murder, several celebrities and activists have spoken about the ways racism and sexism tie into her death, and the actress Anne Hathaway was one of them.
In a recent Instagram post, Hathaway wrote about how white privilege blinds many from being able to recognize the dangerous forces of racism present in everyday life.
"The murder of Nia Wilson- may she rest in the power and peace she was denied here- is unspeakable AND MUST NOT be met with silence. She is not a hash tag; she was a black woman and she was murdered in cold blood by a white man," Hathaway wrote.
She continued by encouraging other white people to open their eyes and wake up.
"White people- including me, including you- must take into the marrow of our privileged bones the truth that ALL black people fear for their lives DAILY in America and have done so for GENERATIONS. White people DO NOT have equivalence for this fear of violence."
She ended the post by asking other white people if they were as active in combating racism as they should be.
"Given those givens, we must ask our (white)selves- how “decent” are we really? Not in our intent, but in our actions? In our lack of action?
Peace and prayers and JUSTICE for Nia and the Wilson family xx"
Hathaway's post spurred a lot of fiery discussion, and has received dramatically different feedback.
Some people took issue with her wording, and felt she was trying too hard to speak for the experiences of black people in America.
Still, a lot of people were glad she used her huge platform to speak to issues of racial inequality.
Discussions about racism in America are never cut and dry because it's a complex systemic issue that people experience differently. There can also be a bit of a Catch-22 with famous white actors speaking to social issues. On one hand, they're largely so privileged they don't feel or experience the effects of racism/classism/homophobia/transphobia/etc. But on the other hand, they have the resources and influence to make change. Regardless of how you feel about Hathaway's post, and the wording within, Nia Wilson deserves remembrance and justice.