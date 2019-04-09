Anonymous student's harrowing post about gun violence in schools goes viral.

An anonymous Tumblr user with the username Butchtj went viral for their horrifically honest post about the reality of gun violence in America.

The original post posed a question, before launching into the sadly common fears students in America face daily.

"Do any other american high schoolers have intense survivor’s guilt and trauma with school shootings even though they weren’t at your school?" wrote Butchtj.

The full post lays out in detail how the looming threat of gun violence affects student life from all sides, the physical to the psychic to the emotional.

"Like. A laser tag place opened geared towards teenagers and it got no business, we tried to enjoy it but when someone pointed a laser machine gun at me and I instinctively dropped behind the nearest wall and reached to turn off my phone I cried, I wasn’t the only one. The announcements system turns on at an unexpected time and everyone holds their breath until they say something besides “locks, lights, out of sight,” nobody even jokingly pops chip bags anymore, a door slammed really loud during a class change and everyone dropped and ran. Everyone cries during drills, even the toughest ranch kids."