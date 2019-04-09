Anonymous student's harrowing post about gun violence in schools goes viral.

An anonymous Tumblr user with the username Butchtj went viral for their horrifically honest post about the reality of gun violence in America.
The original post posed a question, before launching into the sadly common fears students in America face daily.
"Do any other american high schoolers have intense survivor’s guilt and trauma with school shootings even though they weren’t at your school?" wrote Butchtj.
The full post lays out in detail how the looming threat of gun violence affects student life from all sides, the physical to the psychic to the emotional.
"Like. A laser tag place opened geared towards teenagers and it got no business, we tried to enjoy it but when someone pointed a laser machine gun at me and I instinctively dropped behind the nearest wall and reached to turn off my phone I cried, I wasn’t the only one. The announcements system turns on at an unexpected time and everyone holds their breath until they say something besides “locks, lights, out of sight,” nobody even jokingly pops chip bags anymore, a door slammed really loud during a class change and everyone dropped and ran. Everyone cries during drills, even the toughest ranch kids."
"Every drill comes with a full day of teachers crying and telling us that they love us all so much and will die for us, and every kid in every class looking around wondering who would I die for? Who would die for me? You walk to the bathroom and wonder every second if it happens right now, where will I go? You test supply closet doors to see which ones are unlocked, you memorize which furniture in the teachers’ lounge your English teacher says is light enough to barricade a door with. The fire alarm goes off and nobody moves, instead you wait for gunshots—it a trap? You stand with a group of freshmen and realize that you’re the oldest, you know you’ll have to die for them."
"You forget your ID tag and worry that now the police won’t be able to tell your parents if you’re safe, or not safe. Your stats teacher has a baseball bat by the door, your math teacher keeps a stapler under each desk to throw, your drama teacher asks who will be willing to stand by the non-locking door with the Shakespearean swords. Your yearbook teacher tells you don’t worry about breaking a camera because you heard about the kids who died holding them. You don’t use the bathroom during classes because you don’t want to be the only target to shoot at."
"You keep your phone on silent 24/7 because you worry the one time you forget will be when you get your whole US History class killed. You have a snap saved with your class schedule and school and full name to send in an instant to your internet friends so they know if you were on that wing, you have a note saved with the things you want your mom to know and the things you’re sorry for. At the age of 12 I was told I needed to know who I would die for and that it was okay if it was nobody, that was my decision to make. School shootings control us more than adults and non-Americans could possibly imagine and nobody moves to change anything unless we’re actively screaming for it. Have you considered we’re too scared?"
The post made its way to Twitter, when the journalist Sophie Warnes posted it on her timeline.
Sadly, her thread quickly filled up with people who resonated with the many fears and anxieties expressed in the post.
People detailed the PTSD suffered by survivors, and how many can't function in school anymore.
Teachers wrote about how they approach their job with a constant fear and vigilance for the existential safety of their students.
People from other countries chimed in with their horror at witnessing how American legislators prize NRA money over human life.
The obvious solution to this ongoing mass violence would be implementing stricter gun laws. But sadly, at this point, it feels like nothing will wake up the money grubbing representatives taking blood money from the NRA.