Anthony Bourdain’s 17 best Twitter burns.

Orli Matlow
Jun 08, 2018@6:13 PM
Chef, TV host and world traveling storyteller Anthony Bourdain died on Friday at the age of 61. In addition to books, shows, and specials, Bourdain leaves behind a legacy of fighting the good fight on Twitter. He is already greatly missed.

Bourdain stood up for Harvey Weinstein's victims, dragged politicians, and called out the media for complicity and clickbait. Here are his best, most necessary burns.

[If you or somebody you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources]

1. Harvey Weinstein

2. Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail

3. The Royal Wedding

4. Piers Morgan

5. Michael Cohen

6. Jared Kushner

7. Alec Baldwin

8. Donald Trump

9. Everyone complicit in Harvey Weinstein's crimes

10. Morrissey

11. Alec Baldwin again

12. Silvio Berlusconi

13. James Corden

14. James Corden again

15. Ted Cruz

16. Ted Cruz again

17. Ted Cruz one more time

