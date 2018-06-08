Anthony Bourdain’s 17 best Twitter burns.

Chef, TV host and world traveling storyteller Anthony Bourdain died on Friday at the age of 61. In addition to books, shows, and specials, Bourdain leaves behind a legacy of fighting the good fight on Twitter. He is already greatly missed.

Bourdain stood up for Harvey Weinstein's victims, dragged politicians, and called out the media for complicity and clickbait. Here are his best, most necessary burns.

[If you or somebody you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources]

1. Harvey Weinstein

2. Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail

Exactly WHERE and WHEN did I say I was “fed up with Canada”? I am, however fed up with lazy, dumbass click-hungry news outlets like yours — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) May 20, 2018

3. The Royal Wedding

I’m all for love, but if you are atttending the royal wedding, I kind of automatically don’t like you . — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) May 19, 2018