Artist’s moving story about meeting Anthony Bourdain goes viral.
Orli Matlow
Jun 08, 2018@8:49 PM
Shivana Sookdeo, a comics artist and designer at Scholastic, shared her story about the time she met Anthony Bourdain following the news of his passing.

Celebrity encounters are always awkward (they often involve the non-damous person saying something like, "hi, I know you but you don't know me!"), but Shivana's conversation was both successful and meaningful.

Shivana proceeded to tell Bourdain about her parents' home country, Trinidad & Tobago, and he was not only receptive, but enthusiastic.

People found the story to be a moving tribute that truly captured his essence and goodness.

Thank you, Anthony.

[If you or somebody you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources]

