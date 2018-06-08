Artist’s moving story about meeting Anthony Bourdain goes viral.

Shivana Sookdeo, a comics artist and designer at Scholastic, shared her story about the time she met Anthony Bourdain following the news of his passing.

Celebrity encounters are always awkward (they often involve the non-damous person saying something like, "hi, I know you but you don't know me!"), but Shivana's conversation was both successful and meaningful.

I met Anthony Bourdain only once, while waiting in line at a food festival. Instead of hello he said "hey kid, you hungry?" and it was like I'd bumped into an old friend. — shivana (to scale) (@toastasaurus) June 8, 2018

Shivana proceeded to tell Bourdain about her parents' home country, Trinidad & Tobago, and he was not only receptive, but enthusiastic.

He spent the ten minutes listening to me talk about the home country of my parents, Trinidad & Tobago, with the utmost engagement. Like an ambassador studying up, ready to go. — shivana (to scale) (@toastasaurus) June 8, 2018

I wanted him so badly to visit there. I felt I could trust him to see what I saw in Trinidad, as if the heart of the country would be safe in his hands as a person and traveler. You trusted him with Your Heritage. — shivana (to scale) (@toastasaurus) June 8, 2018