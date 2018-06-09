Anthony Bourdain's ex-girlfriend shares powerful and true message about depression.

The internet has been overflowing with tributes and personal encounters with the author and chef Anthony Bourdain following the news of his tragic suicide.

One of Bourdain's ex-girlfriends, the journalist and author Paula Froelich posted an Instagram post honoring his memory once the news broke.

"To a good man, a great friend, a loyal love. That's all I'm going to say," Froelich wrote.

A bit after posting her Instagram tribute, Froelich took to Twitter to post a candid thread about the realities of depression.

Here’s the thing about depression: it’s a sneaky little, sticky Bitch. You can be rich as hell, totally successful but still lonely AF and the “you’re nothing but a fraud” voice only goes away when the ambien takes effect. — Paula Froelich 🤔 (@Pfro) June 8, 2018

The problem with that is ambien makes the harsh voice louder in the morning. And there’s only a few you can talk to about it - but even then sparingly because it just gets OLD, doesn’t it? And you become the sad sack ... even though you’re normally so FUN — Paula Froelich 🤔 (@Pfro) June 8, 2018

In her thread, Froelich addresses how depression can take a hold on your brain that no amount of fame or friendship alone can cure.

And it can take a village of pills, shrinks, empathetic friends, neighbors, to pull you out of a slump - and guess what?! You’re not manic, or some other couch shrink diagnosis you just have. Regular old depression. — Paula Froelich 🤔 (@Pfro) June 8, 2018

Even medication, while helpful, isn't the end-all be-all for a lot of people struggling with the disease.