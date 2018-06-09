Anthony Bourdain's ex-girlfriend shares powerful and true message about depression.

The internet has been overflowing with tributes and personal encounters with the author and chef Anthony Bourdain following the news of his tragic suicide.
One of Bourdain's ex-girlfriends, the journalist and author Paula Froelich posted an Instagram post honoring his memory once the news broke.
"To a good man, a great friend, a loyal love. That's all I'm going to say," Froelich wrote.
A bit after posting her Instagram tribute, Froelich took to Twitter to post a candid thread about the realities of depression.
In her thread, Froelich addresses how depression can take a hold on your brain that no amount of fame or friendship alone can cure.
Even medication, while helpful, isn't the end-all be-all for a lot of people struggling with the disease.
She also addresses the very real issue internalized shame that often flares up during depressive spouts.
Froelich's thread inspired several people on Twitter to chime in with their personal experiences with the disease.
While these conversations can certainly be hard to have, it's crucial to keep the dialogue about depression open so people know they're not alone, and there are many ways to treat it.