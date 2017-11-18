Anti-LGBT lawmaker resigns after he was caught having sex with a man in his office.

On Tuesday the Ohio Rep. Wes Goodman resigned from his seat after he was confronted by House speaker Cliff Rosenberger about "inappropriate behavior."
While the sexual liasion had been going on for months, it wasn't until Tuesday that Rosenberger was alerted to Goodman's "inappropriate behavior related to his state office."
In non PR language, allegedly the married and politically anti-LGBT Goodman was caught having sex with another man in his office. After Rosenberger was alerted of the "inappropriate behavior" he confronted Goodman, who admitted the allegations were true before officially stepping down.
According to Rosenberger's spokesman Brad Miller, the interaction was consensual and happened several months ago. As of yet, Miller indicated it didn't constitute sexual harassment and no complaints of harassment by Goodman were made during his time in the House.
While the optics of a married man having an affair with another man would look bad no matter what, Goodman's outspoken Conservative platform lend him to further scrutiny. His wife, Bethany Goodman, is the assistant director of the annual anti-choice rally known as March for Life.
Goodman started his political career working as an aide to US Representative Jim Jordan, a highly conservative, anti-LGBT Republican. He was even listed in the 2014 Hall of Shame by The Human Rights Campaign (a large LGBTQ advocacy group) after attempting to block marriage equality in the District of Columbia.
His campaign website, which is now removed, touted "strong Christian values" and claimed that heterosexual families were the cornerstone of morality.
It read:
"Healthy, vibrant, thriving, values-driven families are the source of Ohio's proud history and the key to Ohio's future greatness.The ideals of a loving father and mother, a committed natural marriage, and a caring community are well worth pursuing and protecting."
Goodman has formally issued an apology and asks for privacy at this time. Perhaps, he should have considered privacy before he actively advocated against the right for gay couples to marry each other.