Anti-LGBT lawmaker resigns after he was caught having sex with a man in his office.

On Tuesday the Ohio Rep. Wes Goodman resigned from his seat after he was confronted by House speaker Cliff Rosenberger about "inappropriate behavior."

While the sexual liasion had been going on for months, it wasn't until Tuesday that Rosenberger was alerted to Goodman's "inappropriate behavior related to his state office."

"In a statement, Rosenberger stated, “I was alerted to details yesterday afternoon regarding his involvement in inappropriate behavior related to his state office.”

He continued, “I met with him later in the day where he acknowledged and confirmed the allegations." — Ed Hunter (@EdwardJWHunter) November 17, 2017

In non PR language, allegedly the married and politically anti-LGBT Goodman was caught having sex with another man in his office. After Rosenberger was alerted of the "inappropriate behavior" he confronted Goodman, who admitted the allegations were true before officially stepping down.

Another Ohio Statehouse resignation for inappropriate behavior – this time, it’s @WesleyGoodman pic.twitter.com/eJdqEX6mbj — Jeremy Pelzer (@jpelzer) November 15, 2017

According to Rosenberger's spokesman Brad Miller, the interaction was consensual and happened several months ago. As of yet, Miller indicated it didn't constitute sexual harassment and no complaints of harassment by Goodman were made during his time in the House.

Rep. Wes Goodman, who was endorsed by anti-LGBT PACs like

Citizens for Community Values, Ohio's Family First and Ohio Citizens, resigned after consensual "inappropriate behavior" with a man in his office. He's married. https://t.co/L2MHqwXkSk — Rebecca Reis (@rebAReis) November 16, 2017

While the optics of a married man having an affair with another man would look bad no matter what, Goodman's outspoken Conservative platform lend him to further scrutiny. His wife, Bethany Goodman, is the assistant director of the annual anti-choice rally known as March for Life.