Anti-vaxx mom asks how to stop 18-year-old son from vaccinating himself. The internet delivered.

The anti-vaxx community has not only spread a wildfire of misinformation, but has proliferated measles outbreaks in 21 U.S. states in 2019 alone. The problem has become such a discussion point in the mainstream, that now the children of anti-vaxxers are beginning to take matters of personal and public health into their own hands.

Ethan Lindenberger recently made headlines after he testified in front of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions about the dangers of anti-vaccine proponents (such as his mom), and his personal decision to get vaccinated when he turned 18.

RT YahooFinance: Highlight: Ethan Lindenberger, the teen who testified to Congress about defying his mother and getting vaccinated, on the anti-vax movement: "The platform itself ... would use Facebook as one of their main sources of spreading this misin… pic.twitter.com/kxNpr4WOdO — Funding Hero (@funding_hero) March 11, 2019

Well now, Lindenberger has inspired other teens to do the research and take their health into their own hands, and it's unsurprisingly not going over well with the anti-vaxx parents.

One mother on Quora asked the internet for tips on how to stop her son from getting vaccinated after his 18th birthday, and they were very quick to deliver.

Most of the commenters suggested she celebrate the fact that he survived this far without crucial medicine, before leaving him alone to make his own health decisions.