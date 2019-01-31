Anti-vaxx mom asks how to protect her son from measles outbreak. The internet delivered.

There is currently a measles outbreak that started in Washington and has made its way to Oregon, and anti-vaxxers are the sole cause of this retro death threat.

Measles was effectively eradicated in the United States by 2000. Unfortunately, the anti-vaxx propaganda against MMR vaccine has led to a 1.3% rate of non-vaccination. 🤯 https://t.co/bKJIeJgd6N — Adam Nash (@adamnash) January 27, 2019

Unsurprisingly, the same people who peddled anti-science myths about vaccines causing autism, have also bolstered the idea that vaccines are a personal choice and not a public health responsibility. However, now that consequences of these choices have spread, anti-vaxx parents are storming their brains for ways to protect their children (this should be the updated dictionary definition of cognitive dissonance).

One anti-vaxx mom's post went viral after she asked members of the private Facebook group "Vaccine Education Network: Natural Health Anti-Vaxx Community"how to protect her child from measles.

Can anyone guess how this person could protect their child from the measles? pic.twitter.com/l07KClnUWv — Richard Dawkins Foundation 🤔👩🏾‍🔬🔬🔭⚖️🏳️‍🌈 ⚧ (@rdfrs) January 29, 2019

The post was quickly screenshotted and spread on Twitter, where people had a myriad of strong-worded responses to the mom.