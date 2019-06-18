Republicans freak out over AOC calling Trump's concentration camps what they are. Jewish people have her back.

Another day in Trump's America, where the main debate between members of Congress is whether or not the kids concentrated in camps at the border are indeed in concentration camps.
Rep. Liz Cheney, third-ranking Republican in the House and spawn of Dick, is absolutely AGHAST that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez compared the detention camps to migrant children to those made famous by the Nazis during the Holocaust.
Immigrant children and families are being held in detention facilities on the southern border, and are even being transferred to an Oklahoma army base that was used as an internment camp for Japanese Americans during World War II, so yeah, comparisons to the 1940s are not out of nowhere.
"The U.S. is running concentration camps on our southern border, and that is exactly what they are," Ocasio-Cortez said on Instagram. "The fact that concentration camps are now an institutionalized practice in the home of the free is extraordinarily disturbing, and we need to do something about it."
Cheney, an authority on Jewish history and memory, accused AOC of "demeaning" the memory of Holocaust victims, whom Cheney herself dehumanized by describing them as having been "exterminated" like vermin.
AOC explained "to the shrieking Republicans" that her use of the phrase concentration camps "is not hyperbole. It is the conclusion of expert analysis."
Andrea Pitzer, author of One Long Night: A Global History of Concentration Camps, defined concentration camps to Esquire as "mass detention of civilians without trial," which is precisely what's going on.
AOC also asked Chiz Leney on her take on the semantics.
Jewish people, whom Dick Cheney's daughter claims to speak for, are speaking up to her.
Jew here. @AOC’s point is exactly why we say “Never forget.” The Holocaust did not begin with the murder of 6 million Jews. It began with the same dehumanization, deportation, and internment we see today. You, sickeningly, invoke the Holocaust to minimize their suffering. Shame.— Bess Kalb (@bessbell) June 18, 2019
When my Jewish grandparents (who thankfully lived in America at the time) and their community talked about what was happening in Europe, they were told they were overreacting. Our country also turned away ships of Jewish immigrants who were later killed. Anyway, good job, Liz.— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) June 18, 2019
Liz - please don't even pretend to speak on behalf of Jewish people. It's insulting & you better believe that every Jew hears "mass deportations" & "children in cages" at a cellular level. @AOC is right. You are wrong. Be better.— Rabbi Jill Zimmerman (@RabbiJill) June 18, 2019
