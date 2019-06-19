Amazon tried to slam AOC after she said they pay "starvation wages" — but Amazon workers have her back

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is squaring up against one of the biggest corporations in the world, and some workers are helping her out.

AOC has been vocal in her distaste of multi-billionaires like Jeff Bezos. In an interview with ABC News this weekend, she likened Amazon's lowest salaries to "starvation wages," adding that it's unfair for taxpayers to have to subsidize the lives of workers who need food stamps to survive — all while the owner of the company is raking in cash as the richest man alive.

Amazon responded to these comments by calling AOC "just wrong."

.@AOC is just wrong. Amazon is a leader on pay at $15 min wage + full benefits from day one. We also lobby to raise federal min wage. https://t.co/crWp5fPEzS — Amazon News (@amazonnews) June 17, 2019

And AOC fired back, adding a link to a Daily Beast story that proved her point: