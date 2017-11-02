There's an app that tells you when McDonald's ice cream machines are working. F*cking finally.

There a few constants in this gorgeous mess we call life: death, taxes, and the fact that McDonald's ice cream machines are somehow always busted.

Even with this disappointing truth firmly in tact, we persist by always acting surprised when we can't fulfill our ice cream wishes.

Luckily for us and our dessert cravings, a brilliant woman named Raina Mcleod took matters into her own hands and designed the app called Ice Check. This is possibly the only good, pure invention to come out of 2017. I dare you to fight me on that. Yung Lois 🖕🏿 A post shared by R.A.I.N.A. (@oohraina) on Feb 2, 2017 at 12:56pm PST

Now, we can spare ourselves a fruitless (or vanilla-less) trip to McDonalds by checking the app first.

Then we can look (and LIVE) like this glorious baby.