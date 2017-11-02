There's an app that tells you when McDonald's ice cream machines are working. F*cking finally.

There a few constants in this gorgeous mess we call life: death, taxes, and the fact that McDonald's ice cream machines are somehow always busted.
Even with this disappointing truth firmly in tact, we persist by always acting surprised when we can't fulfill our ice cream wishes.
Luckily for us and our dessert cravings, a brilliant woman named Raina Mcleod took matters into her own hands and designed the app called Ice Check.
This is possibly the only good, pure invention to come out of 2017. I dare you to fight me on that.
Now, we can spare ourselves a fruitless (or vanilla-less) trip to McDonalds by checking the app first.
Then we can look (and LIVE) like this glorious baby.
So, you must be wondering: how does this magic psychic dessert app work?! Well, first of all, it has you enter your address so you can spot the closest McDonalds locations.
Once the closest McDonalds pop up on the screen, they'll show grey or pink icons. The pink icons mean that McDonalds is overflowing in delicious ice cream to put in your mouth. The grey icon means their machine is broken -- much like humanity without ice cream. And if you arrive at a McDonalds and the machine is UNEXPECTEDLY broken?! Well, you can be the Good Samaritan and change the status to "off" (aka grey) on your own.
This app is going to be a total game-changer for our McFlurry cravings.
Especially since McDonalds has been breaking our hearts with their wonky machines for YEARS.
https://twitter.com/EpicMealTime/status/
I'm just so relieved this national problem has finally received some much needed closure.