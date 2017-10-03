Twitter in 2017 may be a very scary place, but when it comes down to it, people just love a sale. Applebee's has announced a promotion for a holiday called "Applebee's Neighborhood Appreciation Month," aka the whole month of October. They'll be serving Dollaritas — yes, those are $1 margaritas. Start looking under your couch for change now.
According to E!, the restaurant chain is hoping to turn into a bar destination. "We focus on our food a lot, but 'bar' is in our name, and it is an integral part of what makes Applebee's a great neighborhood destination," said Patrick Kirk, Applebee's vice president of beverage innovation. "Our $1 margaritas in October give us a chance to show our guests a little love, giving them a totally unbeatable offer as a gesture of our sincere appreciation for their patronage."
Twitter is apparently a whole bunch of drunks, because no one can seem to handle this news.
Applebee's, as it turns out, seems like a great drinking buddy.