Twitter in 2017 may be a very scary place, but when it comes down to it, people just love a sale. Applebee's has announced a promotion for a holiday called "Applebee's Neighborhood Appreciation Month," aka the whole month of October. They'll be serving Dollaritas — yes, those are $1 margaritas. Start looking under your couch for change now.

According to E!, the restaurant chain is hoping to turn into a bar destination. "We focus on our food a lot, but 'bar' is in our name, and it is an integral part of what makes Applebee's a great neighborhood destination," said Patrick Kirk, Applebee's vice president of beverage innovation. "Our $1 margaritas in October give us a chance to show our guests a little love, giving them a totally unbeatable offer as a gesture of our sincere appreciation for their patronage."

Twitter is apparently a whole bunch of drunks, because no one can seem to handle this news.

PSA: Applebees has $1 margs all day every day the whole month of October. Retweet to save a life. — Kyle Imer (@Imer34_) October 2, 2017

We at Applebees this weekend for them $1 margaritas? Walking in with $10, walking out with somebody aunty — Chi Like Da Flatiron (@Ipraisewomen) October 2, 2017

I just called applebees to confirm the $1 margaritas and it's a go..... anyone wanna get drinks? Lmao — Sasha Fierce (@golddsoul__) October 2, 2017

If you're too good for $1 margaritas, I don't even want you. Applebees dates lit allll month — it's me, your wcw. (@alissamariexo_) October 3, 2017

* calls applebees *



Me: I have a question



Employee: no we do not have the $1 margaritas



Me: WOOOOOOWWWWWWWWW — c a r m e l (@KamsRevenge) October 2, 2017

Applebee's, as it turns out, seems like a great drinking buddy.

Should I have a Brewtus® tonight?

A) Yes

B) A

C) A & B — Applebee's (@Applebees) October 3, 2017

My tolerance for alcohol during happy hour is higher than my tolerance for the people I'm at happy hour with ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — Applebee's (@Applebees) September 30, 2017

