If you are one of those nasty people who enjoys watching the most visceral evacuations of the human body, then MAN are you gonna be into these extreme vids. I have a close friend who comes running, and I mean running at the first sign of a whitehead on my chin, and this friend never runs. To each her own, I guess.
It's interesting. Did these people have any type of community before Dr. Pimple Popper came onto the scene to grace us with ruptured cysts and exercised back lipomas, or was it a burden they were left to carry on their own? WHO CARES, there's something for everything on the world wide web, the Internet is beautiful :')
Now, for your viewing pleasure, the removal of ingrown hairs superduper close-up is available to you free of charge. So close-up that if you were to remove an ingrown on your own body it wouldn't be nearly as close-up as these videos.
The curator behind the @tweezist Instagram is the anonymous purveyor behind all your sick ingrown-hair-voyeurism desires. Send them a DM to thank them for sacrificing their time or ruining your appetite.