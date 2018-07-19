Ariana Grande’s brand new hair color is almost as intense as her brand new relationship.

Ariana Grande is no stranger to mixing up her hair color. The singer has switched between platinum blonde and brown many times, fully pulling off both, but this time she's gone for a far more bold look.

Some would say, this hair look is almost as bold as her whirlwind engagement to Pete Davidson.

Much like her relationship with Davidson, Grande's hair change is dramatic, spontaneous, but also seems to totally work?!

She looks great and her fans are all on board with the brand new shade.

lavender A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jul 18, 2018 at 2:10pm PDT

Lavender is great with Grande's coloring, and also completely goes with the aesthetics in her new album.

Ariana Grande with her new hair color look so stunning pic.twitter.com/UdQAZMdGRZ — Ariana Grande Update 🌫 (@ArianatorFallen) July 18, 2018

Ariana Grande with lilac hair RT if you agree pic.twitter.com/VB5j2dJOUf — 𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒉♀️ (@_sweetener_) July 18, 2018