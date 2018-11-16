Ariana Grande chopped off her ponytail and her fans cannot breathe.

A great philosopher once asked: if Ariana Grande no longer has her iconic ponytail, was she ever actually Ariana Grande?!

Well, my dear readers, we have finally reached the cultural impasse where we can finally get the answer to that question. At the time of writing this, Ariana has chopped off her ponytail, or removed the extensions - or both. I don't need to know the specific hair math, I just know it's much shorter, and her scores of fans are freaking out!

She posted a photo on Instagram of her lopped hair, and it looks super cute (which makes sense, because she is legally required to look cute).

While the ponytail will always have a place in our hearts, a lot of people are ready for whatever season of pop hits Ariana's new hair may usher in.