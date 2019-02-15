Ariana Grande fans are boycotting her music for a supremely confusing reason.

Ariana Grande stans truly know no chill. And now that it has officially become the year of Ariana Grande, they are v busy taking their fandom to the next level. So much so, that they are now boycotting one of her songs in an attempt to make one of her other songs go to number one on the charts. Say what now?
Just to recap here, Ariana Grande recently broke the internet when she debuted the iconic "thank u, next" music video. Like, literally YouTube froze momentairly because so many people were watching it. Needless to say, the refreshingly positive breakup anthem had everyone talking, and it quickly made its way to the top of the charts where it became the pop singer's first number one hit on Billboard Hot 100.
Ari didn't stop there. She continued to grace us with more singles from her album, which eventually led to a second legendary music video release. This time the single attached to the video was an anthem to herself, her riches, and her bitches. "7 rings" also rose to the top of the charts, because as we covered, this is the year of Ariana Grande.
Then, Ari finally dropped the entire album. And because she also knows no chill, she released yet another amazing music video with the song "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored." Was it an instant hit? Take a guess (hint: yes, duh).
Okay, now we're all caught up. As we speak, "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored" is climbing its way up the charts. And Ari stans are determined for it to hit number one so she can break records by being an artist with three top hits at once. So they've decided that in order for it to get there, it has to surpass "7 rings," meaning they need to stop listening to "7 rings" and start listening to "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored." Ow, my head hurts.
Ariana Grande fans literally live online, so they have taken to Twitter to get their message of boycotting "7 rings" out to the public.
Ariana loves her fans, but even she seems to realize how crazy this shit is.
If you need me, I'll be doing what any rational person would and listening to both "7 rings" and "breakup with your girlfriend, i'm bored" on repeat until the day I die.