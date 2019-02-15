Ariana Grande fans are boycotting her music for a supremely confusing reason.

Ariana Grande stans truly know no chill. And now that it has officially become the year of Ariana Grande, they are v busy taking their fandom to the next level. So much so, that they are now boycotting one of her songs in an attempt to make one of her other songs go to number one on the charts. Say what now?

Just to recap here, Ariana Grande recently broke the internet when she debuted the iconic "thank u, next" music video. Like, literally YouTube froze momentairly because so many people were watching it. Needless to say, the refreshingly positive breakup anthem had everyone talking, and it quickly made its way to the top of the charts where it became the pop singer's first number one hit on Billboard Hot 100.

Ari didn't stop there. She continued to grace us with more singles from her album, which eventually led to a second legendary music video release. This time the single attached to the video was an anthem to herself, her riches, and her bitches. "7 rings" also rose to the top of the charts, because as we covered, this is the year of Ariana Grande.