Ariana Grande left a gloriously dirty Harry Potter-inspired comment on Pete Davidson's Instagram.

In case you missed it, word on the digital street is that SNL's Pete Davidson and the beloved singer Ariana Grande are an item.

They've exchange some cute words on Instagram in the very recent past.

It's obvious they're fans of each other.

The pair first met a year ago when Grande was hosting SNL, at the time, both of them were in relationships (Davidson was dating Larry David's daughter Cazzie and Grande was dating the rapper Mac Miller). Based on the recent social media activity, it's obvious the two kept in touch.

Grande recently posted a photo of Davidson on her Instagram story, which is basically the 2018 version of skywriting "I love this fool."