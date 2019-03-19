Ariana Grande's latest tattoo has a bittersweet message about Pete Davidson.

Every time Ariana Grande does so much as breathe, the internet launches a full investigation to decide whether or not we should love her, hate her, or assume she is dating someone. What a healthy way we have decided to live our lives!

Grande kicked off her much awaited "Sweetner/Thank U, Next " tour last night, so you know her cyber posse of stans are paying close attention to her every move/post. So when she posted a photo of her most recent tattoo, fans were quick to take note, especially since it seemed to be covering up an old tattoo that she had originally gotten with her ex Pet Davidson.

In case you forgot or did not know, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson had a whirlwind romance, got engaged after a few weeks, and then split after a few months. I don't see how you could ever forget, since there were daily articles about every new development in the relationship, but I digress. During the time they were together, the two did what any couple who decided to spend the rest of their lives together after three weeks of casually dating: got a series of matching tattoos. And since the breakup, the two have been working on covering up these tattoos. Good thing they are both rich, because if I got a tattoo with an ex, I'd just have to live with the "Justin 4ever" tattoo on my ass until death did us part.