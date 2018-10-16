Ariana Grande might have broken up with Pete Davidson but she won’t be alone.

Ariana Grande (Thumbelina Polly Pocket pop star angel) and Pete Davidson (SNL's resident teen extra-long twin noodle bed) ended their engagement yesterday and the whole world cried.

If two young, hot, rich people can't make love work then the rest of us are out here on a boat without a paddle. Or a boat. We're just drowning.

Ariana and Pete, or Grandson, Pariana, Davidande (ok their couple name is still up for grabs), had a whirlwind summer romance that would've just been a summer fling if they both didn't have a ton of money to be impulsive (looking at you with all the relationship tattoos, Pete). Their fling began in May and by June, Davidson had proposed with a $100,000, 3.03 karat teardrop cut diamond in a platinum setting.

But it wasn't until September when they made the real serious step in any millennial relationship: they got a pet together. Not just any pet, either, like a non-committal cat or a fish. Davidanapetrande bought a pet pig.