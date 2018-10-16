Ariana Grande might have broken up with Pete Davidson but she won’t be alone.

Ariana Grande (Thumbelina Polly Pocket pop star angel) and Pete Davidson (SNL's resident teen extra-long twin noodle bed) ended their engagement yesterday and the whole world cried.
If two young, hot, rich people can't make love work then the rest of us are out here on a boat without a paddle. Or a boat. We're just drowning.
Ariana and Pete, or Grandson, Pariana, Davidande (ok their couple name is still up for grabs), had a whirlwind summer romance that would've just been a summer fling if they both didn't have a ton of money to be impulsive (looking at you with all the relationship tattoos, Pete). Their fling began in May and by June, Davidson had proposed with a $100,000, 3.03 karat teardrop cut diamond in a platinum setting.
But it wasn't until September when they made the real serious step in any millennial relationship: they got a pet together. Not just any pet, either, like a non-committal cat or a fish. Davidanapetrande bought a pet pig.
The pig, adorably named Piggy Smalls, got its own tattoo on Pete's hip. This was when we all knew they were going to last.
Ariana even featured Piggy Smalls in her "Breathin'" music video. It was clear from the start that Piggy Smalls had great camera presence, dance moves, and was an obvious love child of Grandavidson.
Now that they've officially split up, though, will they be sharing joint custody of Piggy Smalls? Probably not. Grande has reportedly already given the ring back to Davidson without a fight, but the pig is all hers.
Since Ariana was the one who purchased Piggy Smalls, maybe Pete can just have visitation rights when they're friends again. For now, I'm sure Piggy is healing Ariana's broken heart.
And I guess Pete has a new, cool $100,000 to keep him company.