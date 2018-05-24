Ariana Grande got a new tattoo, and the meaning will make you weep.

Her majesty, the supreme overseer of all things high ponytail, Ariane Grande now has a new tattoo.

Tattoos can truly run the gamut from extremely meaningful and personal, to completely spontaneous and silly. However, when it comes to this new tattoo, Ariana was very intentional with the meaning.

For those unfamiliar, the bee is a longtime symbol for Manchester. In the wake of the tragic Manchester bombing (that took place at one of Ariana's concerts), this symbol now represents more than just the city itself.

Many fans and survivors of the bombing have gotten bee tattoos as a symbol of solidarity.

So naturally, people were happy to see Ariana herself pay further homage to the tragedy.

I absolutely adore ariana’s new tattoo. I think it’s the most meanful one of hers and I’m glad she has got strength to put something about this ‘shaky’ topic on her body. I love her v much — gulya ♡ (@bocafantasy) May 24, 2018

all of ariana's tattoos are so her and so meaningful and i love that — victoria (@soulfullyariana) May 24, 2018