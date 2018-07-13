Did Ariana Grande's new video reveal she's pregnant? Fans have some wild theories.

Did Ariana Grande's new music video for God Is a Woman reveal that she's pregnant with Pete Davidson's baby?! Regardless of what the answer actually is, fans are eagerly speculating on the possibility.

If you haven't seen the video yet, you'll want to watch it for yourself to make your own assessments. At the 1:45 mark the video shows a flurry of tiny Arianas dancing. Then, a larger Ariana emerges from the hive and turns to look at the camera before looking down at her stomach. At this point her stomach explodes into a flock of tiny flowers.

Unsurprisingly, fans are speculating that the birthing imagery might hint at Ariana's personal pregnancy status.