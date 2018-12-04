Ariana Grande responded to Pete Davidson’s Instagram post about bullying in the classiest way.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's love came into the pop culture sphere like a new member of the Trump administration. At first, we were confused, and then all of a sudden, it vanished.

Pete Davidson of SNL is a tall, hilarious forever-teen and Ariana Grande is a magical Barbie doll with the voice of an angel. They were quickly engaged to be married with an adorable pet pig (Piggy Smalls) and then quickly broken up with a hit break up song for Ariana and a lot of jokes for Pete. While the details of their break up were unclear, it is the year of the woman and Ariana fans were quick to attack Pete.

Davidson, who has an open history of mental illness, took the insults at first with grace. When it became too much, though, he did what all millennials do and he took it to the therapy vortex of social media. In a statement captioned by a blue heart, Davidson wrote:

The post got over 800,000 likes and comments of mostly support. When the news hit Grande, she posted a note alongside his in her Instagram story: