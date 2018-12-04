Ariana Grande responded to Pete Davidson’s Instagram post about bullying in the classiest way.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's love came into the pop culture sphere like a new member of the Trump administration. At first, we were confused, and then all of a sudden, it vanished.
Pete Davidson of SNL is a tall, hilarious forever-teen and Ariana Grande is a magical Barbie doll with the voice of an angel. They were quickly engaged to be married with an adorable pet pig (Piggy Smalls) and then quickly broken up with a hit break up song for Ariana and a lot of jokes for Pete. While the details of their break up were unclear, it is the year of the woman and Ariana fans were quick to attack Pete.
Davidson, who has an open history of mental illness, took the insults at first with grace. When it became too much, though, he did what all millennials do and he took it to the therapy vortex of social media. In a statement captioned by a blue heart, Davidson wrote:
The post got over 800,000 likes and comments of mostly support. When the news hit Grande, she posted a note alongside his in her Instagram story:
"I know u already know this but i feel i need to remind my fans to please be gentler with others. i really don't endorse anything but forgiveness and positivity. i care deeply about pete and his health. i'm asking you to please be gentler with others, even on the internet. i've learned thru my own mistakes not to be reactive on socials so i do understand. but you truly don't know what anybody is experiencing ever. regardless of what they choose to display on social media or how they may appear in public. i can promise u that. so please let whatever point you're trying to make go. I will always have irrevocable love for him and if you've gotten any other impression from my recent work, you might have missed the point."
It is sightly upsetting that her break up song was a very literal, almost too on-the-nose thank you letter to her exes and people are still confused about how to react. And maybe I'm just old, but I can't imagine being so invested in a celebrity's break up that if I saw one of them in public, I would choose to shame them over something I wasn't in any way a part of. Ariana Grande doesn't need you to defend her, she has a very expensive security team.
Feel better, Pete!