All the spicy Ariana Grande gossip we learned from the internet-breaking ‘Thank U, Next’ video.

I come to you today still reeling from the iconic 'Thank U, Next' music video. Ariana Grande has officially confirmed herself as our queen. As if we needed any more proof. Not only did this video serve lewks, pay homage to our favorite films (Mean Girls, Bring It On, Legally Blonde, and 13 Going On 30), and ultimately break the damn internet, it also spilled some seriously hot tea. Ariana Grande gives us more than we could ever deserve.

If you haven't watched the video yet, I'm not really sure what kind of dumb rock you're living under, but I will tell you about everything you missed nonetheless. The video opens with a montage of Mean Girls references, as any piece of art should. Ariana is dressed as Regina George and she's writing in her 'Thank U, Next' version of a burn book. She sings about her exes, and when she gets to Pete Davidson she writes, "Srry I dipped,"confirming that she was the one who broke off the engagement. When the news of the break up broke, it wasn't clear exactly what went down. I mean, we all could have guessed that it was the goddess who no man deserves who ultimately called it quits, but it's still satisfying to receive confirmation on this.

Sis doesn't stop there, either. There's a brief bit in the middle of the video where Ariana vents to Jennifer Coolidge at a nail salon, a la Legally Blonde. They discuss dating people with a "big front tooth" which is clearly code for Pete Davidson's alleged big dick. Looks like it wasn't just big dick energy Pete was serving. I suppose if you're going to publicly announce that you dumped someone you also have to throw them a bone and shout out to their large endowment.

And to top things off, Kris Jenner is in the video as Araina's mom. I mean. She wraps everything up perfectly by shouting out, "Thank u, next, bitch!" and at that point I passed out. Praise be.