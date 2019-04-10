Ariel Winter is being bullied on Twitter for posting about her cousin's life-threatening illness.

Back in early December the Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland was bullied off Twitter after she posted a GoFundMe link for the funeral costs of her 14-year-old cousin, who was killed by a drunk driver. Many of her fans (and critics) claimed it was tacky for her to post a GoFundMe when she has a net worth of $14 million. After receiving such callous backlash in the face of her cousin's death, Hyland decided to take a social media break.
Well now, her costar Ariel Winter is experiencing similar treatment on Twitter after posting a GoFundMe for her cousin Tino who has been hospitalized with Haemophilus Influenzae, and needs money for medical and living expenses.
As with Hyland, a lot of people on Twitter have asked why Winter can't foot most of the bill herself, particularly when most of her fans make less money.
Winter has been responding to a lot of the criticism, pointing out how rude it is to make assumptions about money and how she is and isn't helping at a time like this.
However, her responses didn't stop more people from piling onto the thread. In fact, some commenters were breaking down her episode-by-episode wages.
Winter shared that she was both shocked and hurt to receive so many critical messages after posting about her sick cousin. She also noted that the GoFundMe was not the only way she, and the rest of the family, was helping, but just one of the tools.
It does appear that the pressure from fans got to her on some level, beyond emotionally, because soon after the comments started rolling in she donated $5,000. However, that still wasn't enough to a lot of people.
After receiving a large amount of backlash in a short amount of time, Winter posted another tweet expressing discouragement at the callous way she was treated.
In solidarity, her costar Hyland donated $2500 to the GoFundMe, the same amount Winter donated to Hyland's cousin back in December.