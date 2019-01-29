Ariel Winter classily shut down troll who accused her of ‘chopping up’ her body.

Ariel Winter of "Modern Family" fame, turned 21 yesterday.

Considering she is a young woman who has been in the spotlight through all the awkward teen years most of us are lucky enough to hide away in yearbooks and the vortex of Myspace (RIP), it's perfectly normal that her looks have changed. Winter was open about getting a breast reduction surgery at age 17 for chronic neck and back pain caused by a 32F chest, internet trolls are still eager to attack her body for having the audacity to grow up. When she lost weight, she was accused of using meth and cocaine, to which she clapped back:

"And yes!! My psychiatrist switched me from my previous anti depressant that didn't work and made me gain weight, to coke/meth!! Definitely not a new one that worked and then regulated my metabolism. Coke/meth was a controversial decision but she stands by it."

Winter has overcome more than most young women in Hollywood have as the abuse she endured from her controlling stage mom forced her to file a legal emancipation in 2014. Despite her strength, sometimes it's impossible not to indulge an internet troll when they accuse you of doing something you know to be far from the truth. The latest attack was on her 21st birthday post, an adorable montage of her having fun and looking great at a party.