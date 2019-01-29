Ariel Winter classily shut down troll who accused her of ‘chopping up’ her body.

Ariel Winter of "Modern Family" fame, turned 21 yesterday.
Considering she is a young woman who has been in the spotlight through all the awkward teen years most of us are lucky enough to hide away in yearbooks and the vortex of Myspace (RIP), it's perfectly normal that her looks have changed. Winter was open about getting a breast reduction surgery at age 17 for chronic neck and back pain caused by a 32F chest, internet trolls are still eager to attack her body for having the audacity to grow up. When she lost weight, she was accused of using meth and cocaine, to which she clapped back:
"And yes!! My psychiatrist switched me from my previous anti depressant that didn't work and made me gain weight, to coke/meth!! Definitely not a new one that worked and then regulated my metabolism. Coke/meth was a controversial decision but she stands by it."
Winter has overcome more than most young women in Hollywood have as the abuse she endured from her controlling stage mom forced her to file a legal emancipation in 2014. Despite her strength, sometimes it's impossible not to indulge an internet troll when they accuse you of doing something you know to be far from the truth. The latest attack was on her 21st birthday post, an adorable montage of her having fun and looking great at a party.
While many of the comments chastised her for weight loss in a manner reminiscent of the Britney Spears' lyric, "I'm Mrs. 'she's too big now she's too thin, you want a piece of me," others were complimentary. However, when "roldan9590" wrote:
"Nothing wrong with being honest and telling her we liked her better before "the change" she was so beautiful before she started chopping up her body and if me saying so helps one gurl out there to feel beautiful who's thinking of PS then its worth it."
Ariel replied:
"I appreciate you wanting to help girls love themselves the way we are, but you are also kind of cutting someone (me) down which isn't what I think you were trying to do? I also didn't get plastic surgery. That is also no being supportive of women if you're just assuming something about the way they look."
This is a very mature response for something who just turned 21. Winter defended herself but also made the troll reevaluate his intentions, which is the best kind of takedown. Ariel, happy birthday! You look great.