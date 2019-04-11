Ariel Winter reveals the real reason she's lost weight after people 'skinny shamed' her.

21-year-old Ariel Winter of "Modern Family" fame doesn't mess around when it comes to shutting down trolls and body shaming monsters. When you've been in the spotlight since childhood, you probably develop a special set of hardcore armor.

While she's been forced to defend her recent weight loss before, people still haven't been able to quell their curiosity about her body. While she looks great and, in my opinion, also looked great before, this isn't a "Biggest Loser" kind of transformation. Ariel could've just lost weight because that's what happens when you're 21-years-old and still developing an adult figure. You don't have to be in college to drop or gain the Freshman 15. However, she does have other reasons. Winter has been honest about her breast reduction surgery which would make anyone look smaller. When fans took it too far and accused her or doing meth and cocaine to lose weight or getting a Kardashian-level amount of plastic surgery, she shut it down with sarcasm.

This time, when someone in her Instagram stories asked again why she's so thin, she responded: