Ariel Winter reveals the real reason she's lost weight after people 'skinny shamed' her.

21-year-old Ariel Winter of "Modern Family" fame doesn't mess around when it comes to shutting down trolls and body shaming monsters. When you've been in the spotlight since childhood, you probably develop a special set of hardcore armor.
While she's been forced to defend her recent weight loss before, people still haven't been able to quell their curiosity about her body. While she looks great and, in my opinion, also looked great before, this isn't a "Biggest Loser" kind of transformation. Ariel could've just lost weight because that's what happens when you're 21-years-old and still developing an adult figure. You don't have to be in college to drop or gain the Freshman 15. However, she does have other reasons. Winter has been honest about her breast reduction surgery which would make anyone look smaller. When fans took it too far and accused her or doing meth and cocaine to lose weight or getting a Kardashian-level amount of plastic surgery, she shut it down with sarcasm.
This time, when someone in her Instagram stories asked again why she's so thin, she responded:
"For years I had been on anti depressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn't lose no matter what I did. It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to be able to get fit and feel like the work was paying off, but it never felt that way. I had accepted it and moved on. I stayed on those medications for so long because the process is really long and difficult. I wasn't ready to go through it again so I just accepted feeling eh instead of trying to find something to actually feel better. Last year I decided I was sick of feeling wh (had nothing to do with weight) so I started the process again and was able to find a great combination of medication that works for me. The change in medication instantly made me drop all of the weight I couldn't lose before by just giving me back a metabolism. That was very unexpected. While I feel better mentally with the change, and it's nice to work out and have your body actually respond, but I want to gain a few pounds of muscle and get healthier. Also I want my butt back..."
The fact that she has to address and share this highly personal information with fans is frustrating, but we live in a time where every pound of fat on celebrities is analyzed with a microscope and that's unfortunate. Ariel, enjoy your early twenties and your butt regardless of what size it is. Trolls, leave her alone.