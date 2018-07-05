Ariel Winter comes for people shaming her NSFW gym shirt.

If you've found yourself online longer than 10 minutes than you surely know that no good Instagram photo goes unpunished. This truth is doubled if the Instagram photo is posted by a young female celebrity who appears to be confident in her own skin.
What I'm getting at, is the world is trash and Instagram commenters are yet another symptom of a deeper cultural sickness.
When the Modern Family actress Ariel Winter posted a harmless photo of herself at the gym, several trolls took issue with the wording on her NSFW shirt.
Some people were clearly pressed about the funny t-shirt, which is hardly surprising but still deeply annoying.
While the trolls only had the roasting capabilities of a drunk toddler, there were fans who completely loved the t-shirt. Many were ready to cop the bag-of-dick motto for themselves.
At the end of the day, it's just a shirt and it's nobody's business what Winter chooses to wear. Anyone who feels compelled to troll a stranger on Instagram can suck a bag of dicks.