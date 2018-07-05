Ariel Winter comes for people shaming her NSFW gym shirt.

If you've found yourself online longer than 10 minutes than you surely know that no good Instagram photo goes unpunished. This truth is doubled if the Instagram photo is posted by a young female celebrity who appears to be confident in her own skin.

What I'm getting at, is the world is trash and Instagram commenters are yet another symptom of a deeper cultural sickness.

When the Modern Family actress Ariel Winter posted a harmless photo of herself at the gym, several trolls took issue with the wording on her NSFW shirt.

the muthafuckin’ motto at the gym A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jul 2, 2018 at 6:34pm PDT

Some people were clearly pressed about the funny t-shirt, which is hardly surprising but still deeply annoying.