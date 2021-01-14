Armie Hammer responds to disturbing DM allegations, drops out of JLo movie.

Armie Hammer — best known for his role in "Call Me By Your Name" — has responded to allegations that he sent some pretty disturbing DMs to women.

He denied that he wrote the messages and also announced that he will be stepping down from an upcoming movie role.

His statement reads, according to Variety:

I’m not responding to these bulls*** claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that.

Social media accounts have been posting sexually explicit, disturbing DMs that the actor allegedly sent to women. In the messages — which could, of course, be doctored — he refers to himself as a "cannibal."