Armie Hammer shamed people for making Stan Lee’s death about them. It fully backfired.

The world was devastated yesterday to learn that comic book legend and chairman of Marvel, Stan Lee, passed away.

Stan Lee built a sense of community between comics fans and creators. He engaged readers through his column, Stan's Soapbox. And he became as recognizable as his superheroes through his many cameos on TV and in movies.



Lee died Monday at 95. https://t.co/IAGpxLIyI6 — NPR (@NPR) November 12, 2018

Stan Lee, the colorful Marvel Comics patriarch who helped usher in a new era of superhero storytelling -- and saw his creations become a giant influence in the movie business -- has died at age 95. Here's a look back at his life and career. https://t.co/lgSoVDJxlq pic.twitter.com/RTUWN7e9LM — CNN (@CNN) November 13, 2018

With a team of Marvel artists, especially Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko, Lee co-created many beloved comic book characters including Spider-Man, the Hulk, Doctor Strange, the Fantastic Four, Daredevil, Black Panther and the X-Men. With his brother, Larry Lieber, Lee created Ant-Man, Iron Man, and Thor. He was a creative genius who has informed so much of the current film and television landscape and he will be sorely missed.

Upon hearing the news, countless fans and celebrities took to social media to share their memories of Lee and their condolences.