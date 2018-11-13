Armie Hammer shamed people for making Stan Lee’s death about them. It fully backfired.

The world was devastated yesterday to learn that comic book legend and chairman of Marvel, Stan Lee, passed away.
With a team of Marvel artists, especially Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko, Lee co-created many beloved comic book characters including Spider-Man, the Hulk, Doctor Strange, the Fantastic Four, Daredevil, Black Panther and the X-Men. With his brother, Larry Lieber, Lee created Ant-Man, Iron Man, and Thor. He was a creative genius who has informed so much of the current film and television landscape and he will be sorely missed.
Upon hearing the news, countless fans and celebrities took to social media to share their memories of Lee and their condolences.
However, actor Armie Hammer took issue with the way that some celebrities were grieving, and called them out in a very strange way:
Armie, who hurt you? Are you just salty you don't have your own photo to tweet? Sharing a happy memory with a friend or an idol who has passed isn't making their death about you--it's showing gratitude for how they influenced your life. Is Armie's entire Twitter feed clogged with celebrities posting lingerie-clad thirst trap selfies and then writing "RIP Stan Lee?" Because maybe in that case, it would be selfish and disrespectful.
Unfortunately for Armie, the internet did not second his opinion.
When he could sense he was being dragged, he tried to clap back. This is when it became clear that Armie might not know what a selfie is...
Better luck next time, Armie. Growth is a journey.