This Army veteran's Twitter thread about guns went viral for good reason.

The discussion around gun reform has been particularly fervent this weekend as hundreds of thousands joined in the March for Our Lives rally on Saturday. While there are tons of varying points for disagreement, one of the main arguments made against fire gun laws invokes notions of self-defense.

This premise propagates the idea that Americans need largely unregulated gun access in order to empower themselves with self-protection.

In response to that argument, the Army veteran and Twitter user Westside Fireman posted his personal experience with guns.

I carried an M-4 in the Afghanistan desert for almost a year. If you feel you need this or another weapon of war like it to protect your home; you need to re-evaluate the way you’re living your life & make fewer enemies. These have no place in civilian hands.#VetsForGunReform pic.twitter.com/Z4xauYDbAY — Westside Fireman (@WestsideFireman) March 24, 2018

