Arnold Schwarzenegger called anti-maskers 'schmucks' in rant about listening to experts.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is done playing softball with anti-maskers.

During an interview with CNN's Bianna Golodryga on Wednesday, the Terminator star went on a rant targeted at everyone who refuses to wear masks in public.

"There is a virus here. It kills people and the only way we prevent it is: get vaccinated, wear masks, do social distancing, washing your hands all the time, and not just to think about, ‘Well my freedom is being kind of disturbed here.’ No, screw your freedom," Schwarzenegger said.