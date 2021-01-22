Arnold Schwarzenegger responds to people who criticized him for getting COVID vaccine.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Governator, has the gravitas of a governor and the pure physical might of The Terminator. With his experience in both governing and bodybuilding, he knows a thing or two about health, policy, and health policy. On January 20th, Schwarzenegger went on Facebook Live as he got the coronavirus vaccine to both celebrate the exciting occassion for any 73-year-old and to encourage others to do the same. "Come with me if you want to live," he joked, a reference to one of his most iconic movie lines.

Because the internet is the internet, Schwarzenegger was met with both encouragement and skeptical comments from anti-vaxxers. Now more than ever, anti-vaxxers are a threat to public health and safety. In the most polite way possible, Schwarzenegger told them to get over themselves and get vaccinated.